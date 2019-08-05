APD: 18-year-old charged in shooting death of brother

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An 18-year-old was charged in the shooting death of his 13-year-old brother, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Emanuel Peters was charged with felony involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct in the death of Nacorie Williams.
Peter was originally arrested for tampering with evidence in May, APD officials said.
APD’s Child Death Team said more arrests and charges could be filed.
This is a developing story and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.