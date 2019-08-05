Albany store hit with armed robbery Sunday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Enmarket in the 2000 block of Clark Avenue was hit with an armed robbery Sunday, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Two black males robbed the store and got away with an undetermined amount of cash, according to APD.
After police arrived, a store employee told them two unknown males entered the store and took money by gunpoint, an APD incident report stated.
One of the men demanded money from both registers. He was wearing all black clothing, black shoes and white bottoms and his face was covered with a black shirt, the incident report stated.
The other suspect stayed at the door. The incident report stated he was wearing a long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and his face was covered with a shirt.
Both suspects fled the scene.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.