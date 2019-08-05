Albany man sentenced in 2018 murder

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man has been sentenced in a 2018 death, according to District Attorney Greg Edwards.
Jammie Davis was sentenced to life in prison and an additional five years, to be served consecutively with the life sentence for the death of La’Travius Burks.
Davis was found guilty of killing Burks, who was his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend, outside where he was staying in 2018. The shooting, which happened on Hickory Lane, happened in front of three small children.
Edwards said the five years are from the gun and cruelty to children charges.
Davis was found guilty on nine charges.
