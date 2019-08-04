Pastor responds to the permanent closing of Harvey’s in South Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - “There is no grocery store in this immediate area," said community activist and pastor, Yaz Johnson.
South Albany is in desperate need of grocery stores and community members do not agree with Southeastern Groceries’ decision to move Harvey’s Supermarket out of their neighborhood.
“The community has supported Harvey’s grocery store for years and this is how you are going to treat us,” Pastor Johnson said.
Johnson says since Hurricane Michael residents have suffered tremendously. He also says that Southeastern Groceries is requesting that the store be completely cleaned out.
“If they script all the equipment out of the store. Whoever gets the grocery store or whoever is interested in moving here is going to have to come up with at least $1.5 million dollars to reequip the store,” he told us.
Johnson says that wouldn’t even include the cost to hire new employees or ordering food products. He also tried negotiating with the company to see if they would reconsider.
“We tried to negotiate with Southeastern Groceries. As you can see their non-negotiable. Their point is not wanting to open a grocery store here...period," Johnson said.
We asked Johnson what can the community do at this point to get the organization to listen.
“After unsuccessfully coming to an agreement; the only alternatives that we have is to boycott all the other Harvey’s,” Johnson adds.
Pastor Johnson says the store closing not only makes the neighborhood more of a food desert than it already is but also it’s an eyesore with other businesses closing around it.
