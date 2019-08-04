Higher rain chances make a return

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For the rest of your Sunday, partly cloudy skies. Isolated showers and storms are likely through the evening. Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows in the low 70s.
Monday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or storm is possible during the morning. Numerous showers and storms are likely by the afternoon. High temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to near 90°. Scattered showers and storms are likely both Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. Highs near 90° on Tuesday and low 90s on Wednesday.
Drier weather works its way in by Thursday and Friday with highs warming into the mid 90s. Higher rain chances arrive just in time for next weekend with highs in the low to mid 90s.
