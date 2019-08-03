VH1 reality star host 5k run to fight obesity

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Over 200 people all joined together at the Albany State West Campus to participate in “Weight No More” 5k run. The VH1 reality star, Tonya Wright hosted the event to fight obesity.
Cassandra Sampson is one of many Albany residents who shared her reasons of why she wanted to participate in Saturday’s 5k run.
“I did have a friend who struggled with morbid obesity and actually lost 160 pounds. So she was definitely a motivator for me. Obesity is just something everybody struggles with,” Sampson said.
Co-owner of “Weight No More”, Robert Rushing, says the reasoning behind the event is to help active health awareness.
“We are just encouraging everybody to get active. We want everybody to get active. We want you to join this movement. So we do a lot of things with the 5k’s to bring people out. Our 5k’s are different we do it to have fun you know to come out here and just enjoy each other,” Rushing said.
Co-owner and VH1 star, Toya Wright; who is known for being on shows such as Tiny and Toya and T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle, says she wanted to help start this initiative because it’s something everyone struggles with.
“It is very important like all around the world. Then this is something we struggle with ourselves. So it is like we are helping each other with the movement,” Wright added.
Both owners shared that this will be an annual event in South Georgia.
“We plan on taking it to different cities. And we are very excited to be here in Albany to see all the love and all the people to come out to walk with 5k Walk Run, to fight obesity together and we will be back next year,” Wright added.
