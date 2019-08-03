Tift County Animal Shelter change operation hours

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - At the beginning of August, the Tifton-Tift County Animal Shelter has changed their operation hours for the public because of the low amount of staff.
Starting August 1, the shelter announced they would have new operation hours starting at 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.
We spoke with Shelter Director, Russell Gay, who says the new hours are needed because he doesn’t have enough staff to cater to the animals and assist with customers during normal business hours.
Gay says that these extra hours will allow him and the staff to bond and care for the overflow of animals they have in enough time.
If you want to volunteer at the shelter, you can call (229) 382-7387.
Now families are still encouraged to come by the shelter and adopt animals on Monday- Friday between the hours of 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.
