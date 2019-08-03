Tift Co. School hosts Stuff the Bus event

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift County school social workers gathered to prepare for their annual Stuff the Bus event that gives school supplies to students in need.
“Basically, when the kids get to school, the teachers kind of identify the needs to see who needs book bags or school supplies. They contact the counselors and then the counselors contact the school social workers. We then distribute the book bags,” said April Holmes, a Tift County Schools social worker.
Each year, the group partners with a lot of retailers, such as Walmart, but this year they decided to work with Staples.
The donations will support students from kindergarten to 12th grade. For those who came to participate, they donated book bags, glue, paper and even money.
“It makes me feel good because we are suppose to give back to the community and we are suppose to help the fatherless and a lot of these kids are fatherless and the mothers are on one income and can’t afford to get everything. So it makes me feel good giving back to the community,” said Angelo Tumbling, a parent.
Kids of all ages came out to help and even stopped to tell WALB why they participated and wanted to make a difference.
“I come out to stuff the bus every year because I see how hard my parents work, well worked to get me supplies when I was in high school,” said Taylor Holmes, a Tift Co. graduate.
“I came today because I feel that their are some kids who don’t have the opportunity to get their school supplies for the year and who might need help,” said anoth graduate, Natalie Rojas.
Staples will continue give donations from the community to Tift County Schools throughout the upcoming weeks.
