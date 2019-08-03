Sylvester hosts 10th Annual Night Out Against Crime

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Dozens of people came out to the 10th Annual Night Out Against Crime event in Sylvester Friday.
The free community event aims to promote a relationship between law enforcement and all of the people in the community and to help fight crime by getting neighbors together with law enforcement.
Organizers said they were pleased with Friday’s turnout and it wouldn’t have been possible without community support.
“The sponsor participation, the community participation, the community wants it, they ask every year if we are going to have one or not and we just continue doing it,” said Lt. Doug Brooks with the Sylvester Police Department.
On Friday, residents said they were already looking forward to next year’s event.
