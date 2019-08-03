Scattered showers & storms return Sunday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Rain will decrease in coverage as we head through Saturday evening. Overnight, partly cloudy with lows in the low 70s.
Sunday will feature mainly dry conditions in the morning with scattered showers and storms returning by the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°.
Scattered rain chances stay with us as we begin a new workweek. High temperatures will slowly warm into the mid 90s by Thursday and Friday with lower rain chances.
