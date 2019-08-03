Railroad ties set on fire, Albany crews respond

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A large fire gathered a lot of attention Friday evening near the junction of some of Albany’s busiest roads.
Flames shot into the air and dark, black smoke rose high into the sky around 7:45 p.m.
The fire was on the old railroad tracks between North Slappey Boulevard and Palmyra Road, close to the Liberty Expressway.
At least a half a dozen fire trucks went to battle the blaze.
Firefighters had to cut locks at Transpower’s gates to get into the back of the business to find what was burning.
Firefighters said someone set a large pile of old railroad ties on fire. They were on the abandoned line that is being converted to a rails for trails.
Fire officials said they had to use 3,000 gallons of water to put out the blazing wood that was soaked in oil and creosotes.
In the end, firefighters said there was no damage to any property except the old ties.
They said they have no suspects who started the fire.
