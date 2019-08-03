Pelham schools kick-off school year with a great start

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) -Record-breaking enrollment numbers!
Pelham City Schools Charter System leaders said that’s what they’re expecting after their first day.
Students at Pelham Elementary, Middle, and High Schools--got back into school rituals and routines Friday.
Superintendent Floyd Fort says they have many new students this year, but could see more next week.
He believes not all students come back to school on the first day, as some of them may be still getting prepared.
“Typically all of the students don’t come back on the first day of schools. So usually we’ll have about a 10 to 15 percent increase in the second and third day of those students who didn’t come on the first day. But, we’re expecting a record group this year,” said Superintendent Floyd Fort, Pelham City Schools Charter System.
Students at each school were able to kick-off their day with a celebration ceremony.
PELHAM ELEMENTARY SET TO START RENOVATIONS IN OCTOBER
A new year means new beginnings for Pelham Elementary.
They're kicking off a big renovation project at the beginning of October.
Construction will be going on during the entire school year.
School leaders said parents should not be concerned with their child’s safety during the modification project.
Over 200 students have already been moved for their protection.
Leaders said students will stay far away from construction.
They said as one part of the school gets done, another set of students will leave the building.
They will rotate to the remote location until it’s all completed.
“In order to have some room in our current Pelham Elementary School, to be able to move around so that our construction team. When they get here they will have room to actually go to work on different parts of the building without students,” said Fort.
The school will be fully remodeled from top to bottom.
It’s set to be fully completed by the start of the next school year.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.