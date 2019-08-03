New restaurant opens in Leesburg

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - You now have a new dining choice in Lee County and a way to support a locally-owned business.
Hog-N-Bones opened Friday on Highway 82.
It's near Salt Lick Sausage Company, about a mile north of the Albany Mall.
People in Tifton may recognize the name, as there is another location in Tifton and also in Douglas.
We’re told the owner of these restaurants has deep roots in South Georgia.
“We hire all local people. We’re a big part of the community. We reach out into the community. We get involved with the community and that’s something special. We want to know everyone’s first names when they walk in the door, so we can remember them and whenever they come they know our names and can trust us for good quality service and food,” said Justin Garny, the General Manager.
The restaurant is open for breakfast early at 6 a.m. each day.
They close at 9 p.m. each night and are open every day, except Sunday.
