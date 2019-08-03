New app to help Dougherty Co. first responders treat you within seconds in the event of a disaster

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thanks to new technology and an app on their mobile devices, first responders can alert each other of a patient’s status in just seconds in the event of a major disaster.
“It has bar code readers on it, so you’re able to read the bar code, you select the color and then you’re able to put up more additional information in just a matter of seconds.” said Dougherty County EMS Director Sam Allen as he demonstrated how the app works.
Ten seconds to be exact.
When first responders get to the scene of a disaster, like a mass shooting or a natural disaster, the chaos can be overwhelming.
“Hopefully, we’ll never have a school shooting, but if we did, when we start sending patients to the hospital, the school system needs immediate updated information so they can get it back to the station,” said Allen.
First responders set up sections for minor, delayed, immediate and morgue patients. Hurt people are taken to the corresponding area and when they’re there, first responders can easily and quickly keep track of everyone and where they need to go to get help.
“It allows the paramedic to perform better medical care,” Allen said.
If the unfortunate were to happen, now, when paramedics work to save lives, every needed detail about who a patient is, what their condition is and where they need to go next is available on their phone, iPad or laptop.
“When they leave the scene, when they get to whichever hospital and when they get there whether it’s by ambulance or air-evac,” said EMS Training Supervisor Dickie Livingston.
The Dougherty County EMS department can use the new technology thanks to a grant Dougherty County Public Health received.
