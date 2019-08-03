Mims Kids Inc.'s annual Stay in School rally to be held Saturday

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - This weekend Mims Kids Inc. will host it’s 8th Annual Stay in School rally.
It’s a free event for students in Tifton.
It will be held on Saturday from noon until 3 p.m.
The is event is for students to come out and enjoy themselves with refreshments and more.
The event will have guest speakers, school supplies and door prizes.
“We are excited, this is our eighth year. We are really, really blessed to be able to continue this for eight years strong and we plan to continue for many more years,” said MJ Hall, the executive director for Mims Kids Inc.
“There are plenty of opportunities out there for you to make a good life and be a good citizen. What we got to do is take advantage of those opportunities,” Mims Kids Inc. Co-founder Larry Mims told us.
The event will take place at the Tift County Recreation Department and all students ninth through 12th grade are encouraged to attend.
