Bobcats on the prowl in 2019

BLAKLEY, Ga. (WALB) - The Early County Bobcats are ready to make some noise this season.
“We have a little chip on our shoulder because I feel like we have a little bit more to prove to our region opponents," said head football coach Joel Harvin. "So, I’m trying to preach that to this group of seniors and they’ve done a really good job of buying in.”
Coming off their best season since 2015, senior defensive tackle Jalen Reed believes the defense will be even more dominate in 2019.
“We worked too hard all summer and we get in these pads and it’s going to show what we did all summer,” said Reed.
With nine starters returning on defense, Head Coach Joel Harvin is looking to the defense to raise the bar again this year.
“We’re expecting big things from our defense, we’re excited about it," said Harvin. "That’s probably going to our strong suit is our defense.”
To be the power behind this team, Reed tells me they have to outwork each day.
“We got a good group of seniors and we got to keep motivating each other and keep pushing each other and we’re going to be good,” said Reed.
Getting back to the playoffs for the first time since 2003 was a big feat for the Bobcats.
But, to get there again, it starts with game one.
“The goal is to win the first game, of course, and then to win the first region game," said Harvin. "We look down the road and yeah you want to be region champs, but we don’t look too far ahead.”
While the Bobcats’ offense improved from their 2017 to 2018 season, senior running back Darrian Sheffield, tells me they need to be even better this year.
“Just have to execute plays better," said Sheffield, "work hard in the weight room and push each other to the limit.”
