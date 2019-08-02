Wild Adventures offers back to school special

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta is offering specials for students and teachers going back to school.
This weekend, the park is offering free admission for teachers and education support staff with a valid I.D..
The park is also offering a buy one, get one free admission for those who bring in school supply donations.
Wild Adventures Spokesperson Adam Floyd said it’s all a part of their Back to School Splash.
“Back to School Splash is something we do every year here at Wild Adventures. As we get ready to go back to school, we want to show our appreciation to our teachers and hopefully bring in some supplies for folks in our area," said Floyd.
School supply donations must be at least $10 in value.
Through Saturday, the park is also offering extended park hours until 10 p.m., discounted tickets after 5 p.m. and a late-night fireworks display.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.