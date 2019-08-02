What Doughery Co. police want you to know about ATV, golf cart safety

DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County Police want to remind people about the importance of being safe while driving ATVs and golf carts.
This comes after two people died in separate accidents over the past few days in South Georgia.
Police said there are several things you should consider to keep you and others alive.
Officers said there’s no difference between a moving car, a golf cart or an ATV. They all have four wheels and can cause the same damage. That’s why police want to keep you safe.
Investigators said there’s been recent accidents where people thought they were hitting the brakes, but instead hit the gas and caused damage. Some damages include running into homes and businesses.
Police are telling people to always check your surroundings.
They encourage you to know and train on your equipment so you know how to use it properly.
Police also encourage everyone to remember that if you drink while operating these vehicles, you could face charges, even if you’re on private property.
“Even though it is private property, it’s still a moving vehicle. So you can be charged if you consume alcohol and operate a vehicle in an unsafe manner,” said David Flick, a detective with the Dougherty County Police Department.
If a person is found driving under the influence, police said they could face prison time.
Charges could range from misdemeanor, aggravated misdemeanor or felony counts if someone dies.
Driving under the influence could also result in fines and license suspension.
