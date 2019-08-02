Tift Co. teachers kick off the new school year at convocation

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Over 1,500 teachers, students and faculty members all joined together at the UGA conference center in Tifton to show school spirit, among other things.
Thursday was Tift County’s 2019-2020 school year’s convocation. Staff members said this is a day to be excited about.
“Today we are celebrating the kick off to our 2019-2020 school year with our teachers’ convocation. We are excited about this school year and the great things that are going to take place in Tift County Schools,” Dr. Lashonda Flanders, the curriculum director for ninth through 12th grades at Tift County High School.
Flanders said that this year will be different because they have more caring teachers to execute the message of building relationships.
“Building relationships. We have an awesome new superintendent who has joined our team and as I said earlier, relationships first with our boys and girls and that is the key to their success and our success as well,” said Flanders.
Among teachers and staff members coming to the event, there were also visitors from new and returning students who couldn’t wait to see their teachers.
“Mr. Tanner, I took AP English/Language and composition last year. And I had an interesting time in his class, but he stayed with me throughout the entire year. I really appreciate him for it,” said Sydney Pridgon who is a junior at Tift County High School.
“I am super excited. I just got done cheering with the cheerleaders, we got to welcome all the staff. I am very excited about the upcoming school year,” Pridgon said about convocation.
Tift County schools first day of class for the students is Monday.
Tift County elementary schools had their open house Thursday night between the hours of 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., while the open house for the middle schools was held between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.