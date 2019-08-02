No trial for 2 Camilla men charged in connection to 2016 Albany death

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Prosecutors said two Camilla men charged in connection in an Albany death will not spend anytime behind bars.
DeAntre Butler and Brandon Hallman were charged in connection to D’Arius Keys death.
Butler and Hallman both entered a plea in the death of Keys outside South Albany Apartments in 2016.
Their sentences will not include any prison time because prosecutors said the since the two pleaded guilty, they will now face lesser charges.
Previously we reported Keys was gunned down outside the Cedar Avenue Apartments.
District Attorney Greg Edwards said after reviewing all of the evidence, this incident was simply an accident.
Edwards said Butler, who had the gun, and Keys were both cousins.
Prosecutors said they didn’t find any malice and came to an appropriate resolution with the charges.
Butler pleaded guilty to felony involuntary manslaughter. He was sentenced to 10 years probation.
Hallman pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence. He was sentenced to six years probation.
“It was a death that was effectively an accident. But it was a death that should not have occurred. But for the reckless conduct of these individuals with the gun, and doing what they did, that caused the death,” said Edwards.
Originally, Butler was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Hallman was indicted for two counts of tampering with evidence.
Along with probation, both men will have to pay restitution and complete community service.
