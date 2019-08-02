No action taken on complaint against Worth Co. superintendent

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - There will be no action taken on a former principal’s complaint against Bill Settle, Worth County Schools superintendent, according to Tommy Coleman, the school district’s attorney.
Coleman said the State Professional Standards Commmission met on June 13 and ruled “no probable cause on either count” of the ethics complaint filed by Harley Calhoun, the former Worth County High School principal.
The ruling means there is no need to go forward with the complaint, Coleman said.
This is a developing story and we will working to learn more information.
