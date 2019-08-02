Lowndes Co. approves early SPLOST list

LOWNDES CO., Ga. (WALB) - Voters in Lowndes County will get to decide on SPLOST VIII, in just a few months.
SPLOST is an added sales tax voters approved. It goes towards funding special projects across the county.
Lowndes County Commissioners approved a preliminary list to be sent to cities, then voters have their say in November.
At the top of that list are the renovations for the Lowndes County Courthouse.
The project was originally expected to cost $12 million.
After an architectural examination, the county expects to be able to re-allocate three of those $12 million to other projects.
County Spokesperson, Paige Dukes said they’re happy to hopefully re-open the facility soon, for less money than they anticipated.
“We see a lot of activity on the grounds of that courthouse. Now the commissioner wants to be able to improve and open up the inside of that facility for uses that are just as diverse," said Dukes.
At a special called meeting, they approved $2.5 million for a new senior citizen center.
They also added $500,000 to the Sheriff’s Office allocation.
Before these items make the ballot, municipalities must review and approve the final agreement.
