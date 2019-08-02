Lee Co. officials fill backpacks for back to school bash

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - First responders and officials from one South Georgia city rallied their community Thursday, working to help prepare students to head back to school.
Hundreds of backpacks are loaded with school supplies for students in Lee County just days before the annual back to school bash.
Several Lee County departments met at the Leesburg Police Department to pack those bags with school supplies.
Those items were donated by people all over the county.
Police officials said they want the youth to know they stand by them this school year, and year-round.
“We just want to make a positive image from the police department side, the fire department, EMS. You know, we are here not just because you call us for an emergency, we are here every day. If you need something, you call us, we’ll be glad to come out,” said Leesburg Police Lt. James Vick.
The Leesburg Church of Christ donated 100 bags of supplies to the cause.
Those backpacks and school supplies will be distributed at their back to school bash.
The bash will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday at 200 Starksville Road.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.