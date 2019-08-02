It’s not too late to get your child vaccinated for school

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - School is back in session in Dougherty County and health leaders said some students still need to get their shots.
They believe some parents are keeping children out of school because they have gotten their immunizations.
The state requires all students get them before their first day.
Those include measles, polio, D-TaP, tetanus and meningitis shots.
Health leaders said they’re willing to help any family get them, even if you don’t have insurance.
“It’s not too late. We’re trying to accommodate all who walk through our door. It doesn’t matter whether you have insurance or not. Please don’t let that hinder you from coming,” said Beverly Reid, a supervisor at the Dougherty County Health Department.
They’re also recommending older children get Hepatitis A and HPV shots.
You can visit the Dougherty County Health Department to find out more information.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.