Dougherty Co. heads back to school

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Students were excited to be heading back to school in Dougherty County and faculty said they are looking forward to an excellent school year.
Each elementary school had its own special theme for their students.
Sherwood Acres students walked the red carpet in hopes of getting them excited for the school year.
Monroe High School students were walking around trying to find their classroom, teachers and friends after a long summer apart.
Senior Quadre Watts said this year is exciting because his sibling will also be attending Monroe with him.
“Looking forward to seeing how the new students develop into coming into high school. I have a sibling who is coming here, so I just want to see how she does and how she likes the high school experience,” said Watts.
The Dougherty County School System wants to remind everyone to be mindful of the now active school zones and to make sure drivers are watching for kids this school year.
