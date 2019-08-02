Dougherty Co. community gardening program promotes healthy living

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County health leaders are working to expand a gardening program that will fight chronic diseases immediately.
Southwest Georgia Public Health District wants more community participation for the initiative.
The program is called Pick it! Try it! Like it!
It’s been going on for three years and there are four gardens around town. However, leaders want to reach more people.
This year, they opened up two new gardens for the intervention program. They are at the Dougherty County Health Department and the SOWEGA Council on Aging.
Each month, people are able to help harvest and pick their own produce. Later, a cooking instructor cooks them and teaches the benefits of healthy eating.
“We definitely see a lot of diseases. You know, heart disease, obesity, diabetes. And so just having access to fresh fruits and vegetables and not only having access to it, but having that education,” said Ebonee Kirkwood, the program manager for Chronic Disease Prevention at Southwest Georgia Health District.
This program is a part of the SNAP Ed Community Garden Intervention Program. Their goal is to share how to prepare meals in a healthy and inexpensive way.
The next meeting will be on August 22 at the SOWEGA Council on Aging and will start at 10 a.m.
