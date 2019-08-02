Crisp Co. Schools names Teacher of the Year

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Crisp County Schools gave special recognition to a teacher at Crisp County Elementary.
Beth Roney was named the Teacher of the Year.
Roney is a special education resources teacher in Cordele at Crisp County Elementary. She said that she gives hugs to parents as well as the students when they come into her classroom.
“I am overwhelmed, I’m humbled, I’m gracious, blessed. It is just a phenomenal feeling. You got to be willing to jump in there and help out, a team player. All those things I think makes a good Teacher of the Year," said Roney about the recognition.
“Our motto is that we might not all be the same fish, but we all swim in the same pool together,” Roney said.
Crisp County Elementary School’s first day of class will be Friday and all of the teachers said they are more than ready.
And it’s good news that South Georgia students have loving teachers like Roney.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.