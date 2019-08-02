Concerns raised in Brooks Co. over possible second solar center

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - People in Brooks County are expressing concerns about the possibility of a second solar energy facility in their community.
Construction for the Quitman Solar Energy Center is underway and is expected to be completed later this year.
Edwin Pope owns lands off Barwick Road, near the energy facility under construction. He is one of many people who are concerned about the possibility of a second 1,700 acre facility coming to the area.
“We’re touting this as green-energy and we’re destroying 1,700 acres of green forest," said Pope.
Barbara Lee owns land in the area as well and said she’s not sure the economic benefit is worth the ecological cost.
“Wetland bogs, pine forest, wildlife, resident birds, migratory birds," said Lee.
Stephen Land, the project manager of Quitman Solar Energy Center with NextEra, said their company is always concerned about the wildlife.
“We’ll coordinate with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, we’ll work very closely with the Army Corps of Engineers and the Georgia EPD," said Land.
Lee and Pope said their concerns aren’t just environmental but also financial. Both expressed concerns for the property values for people in the area.
“Who wants to buy a beautiful piece of woodland property next to a power plant," said Lee.
Land said his company is following all county regulation and allowing for natural vegetative buffers for the few they said live in the area. An area that Pope said will not see much worthwhile positive economic impact from an additional facility.
“When this construction phase is done, all those people, all those jobs are going to leave," said Pope.
Pope and Lee shared the concern that another $13 million in tax revenue over 30 years just isn’t enough.
Land said they’re still proud of that and the 70 percent of construction jobs they said go to people in South Georgia.
“Solar energy may have a place in our community, I think this is too much too soon and we don’t understand all the ramifications," said Pope.
Pope and Lee plan to attend the next county commissioner’s meeting to share their concerns before there’s a vote on this project.
Tiffany Holmes, the Brooks County Development Authority director, has shared her support for the project.
