Company to study Albany’s sewer system needs your help

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The company slated to study Albany’s sewer system said it needs the public to get on board.
This would be the first time in 25 years that Albany would have a system-wide assessment of the underground infrastructure. But it’s going to take more than the work of the company involved to help improve the system.
In addition to the aging underground sewer systems in Albany, engineers said what’s being put into the system creates more problems.
“We want to be our best stewards of what we put into them so they function the way they’re supposed to,” said Wes Byne, the program manager for Constantine Engineering.
The group was brought in to analyze the city’s system.
“We’re about 30 percent through the phase of studying and developing hydrolic models of the systems,” Byne explained.
Byne said there are devices in the pipes reading the amount of water coming through when it rains.
Assistant City Manager Phil Roberson said they also see what shouldn’t be there.
“If you start adding things like litter and other things that aren’t supposed to go down, the non biological waste that goes down to the facilities, it causes all sorts of problems,” said Roberson.
Problems for the pump stations and waste water treatment plants.
Constantine’s Public Relations Officer Butch Gallop said grease, feminine products and even trash on the road can cause blockages.
“We all are guilty of doing things that are put in our system to make the sewer go bad,” said Gallop.
Which is why Gallop said the company believes in being a good corporate citizen and plans to inform the public on how they can help.
“We want to come out and be face to face and answer questions about what you’re paying for,” said Gallop.
Roberson said it’s an expensive and long process, but getting the public involved is the first step.
“So they will know better what the city is doing, what we are trying to achieve and how they can help reduce the problems we have with our infrastructure,” Roberson explained.
We’re told over the next week the company will be giving out flyers with information on how you can contribute to the infrastructure.
The company also plans to give this information out to schools and community groups.
