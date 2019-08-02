Americus PD investigates woman accused of spreading HIV

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Americus Police Department is investigating a viral Facebook Live video of a woman saying she is HIV positive and naming multiple partners she may have gave the disease to.
Police said they have received numerous calls after the video went viral on social media.
Police contacted one of the victims named in the video.
He has filed a compliant, allowing the police to begin the investigation.
The woman has not been questioned or taken into custody at this time.
If the claims are true, Americus Police said she would have committed a felony because she is having unprotected sex while knowingly being HIV positive.
WALB has seen the video and decided not to show any portion of it because she has not been charged.
As of Friday afternoon, the viral video has been viewed over 86,000 times and shared more than 30,000 times with more than a thousand comments.
