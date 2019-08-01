11-year-old Ashburn entrepreneur turns summer into business venture

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - While many students were outside playing and hanging out for the summer, Aubrie York saw summer as an opportunity to make money doing something she loves.
“Well, I made a lady a soft scrub one time and she came back to ask to buy another one. And I guess that is where the idea came from to make a business,” said Aubrie, owner of Sassy Scrubs.
Aubrie said her inspiration comes from her mother owning her own business.
“Well, it is just something that me and my mom have done for teacher gifts for a long time. And it is something that I thought was fun to do,” Aubrie explained.
If you’re wondering what types of products she sells, she has her own entire bath line.
“Salt scrubs is like an Epsom salt thing. It is made of Epsom salt and like you can put oil in it. It helps exfoliate your skin. Bath salts are like a deconstructed bath bomb and you just put it in the tub when you take a bath or something,” said Aubrie.
Aubrie’s mom is enjoying watching her daughter start her own business.
“It’s exciting. She is young and kind of doing her own thing. And it’s just exciting to see her do things she is interested in and kind of come into her own,” said Kandis York.
Aubrie has some advice for little entrepreneurs-to-be who might be interested in starting their own businesses.
“Just say that, you know you can do it because I mean, one day, somebody just asked me to make one and I just made a whole business out of it,” encouraged Aubrie.
When school starts, Aubrie said that she will continue her business on the weekends.
If you would like to purchase products from Sassy Scrubs, you can contact Kandis at (229) 947-9454.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.