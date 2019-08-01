Worth Co. students head back to class

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) -Worth County student packed their bookbags and headed back to the classroom Thursday morning.
WALB spoke to a few students at Worth County Elementary School about their first day back at school.
Students said they were excited to head back for several reasons.
Some even said they learned the rules of the classroom.
“I learned the rules of the classroom, be quite when the teachers talking, to listen and follow directions,” Katie Tomlanson, a 9-year-old student, said.
“It went good because I got to meet my new teachers," Kylee Gearhart, a third grader, said. "Because I got to play with all of my friends and I met new friends.”
One parent in the student pick up line said she hopes her student keeps up his good grades throughout the year.
“I hope it went well, he seemed like he was excited when we dropped him off like I said he loves school so I’m pretty sure he had a great day," Michelle Williams, a parent said of he son’s first day. "He has great teachers.”
Williams said also hopes new friends will be made this year.
