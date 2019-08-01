Worth Co. school’s attorney discusses lawsuit from former teacher

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - WALB has heard back from the Worth County Schools attorney after a former teacher filed a lawsuit.
The suit, filed by John Tibbetts, names Superintendent Bill Settle, Worth County Board of Education members and the school district.
Attorney Tommy Coleman said Tibbetts did not sign the contract in time.
“To accept this contract, he had to get it back in by April the 12th, that comports with the law about that allows school boards to establish a date to send the contracts out, and requires the school board to leave that open for 10 days and employee must sign it within the 10 days to accept that contract,” Coleman said.
Coleman said Tibbetts did not meet those terms.
According to Tibbetts’ contract, the date of offer was made on March 29, 2019.
“As every other teacher who is being renewed in the Worth County School System did and the school system waited two weeks,” Coleman said. "Didn’t hear from him and then they sent him a letter said thank you very much for your service we wish you the best in the future.”
Tibbetts said he signed and submitted his contract electronically on April 15, 2019 — one day after the two week signing period he was allotted.
“You talk about a grace period, they gave him two weeks from that," Coleman said. "What do you do when the next, then you allow them to be excused from that problem? What do you do when the next person comes along and says ‘oh by the way I meant to sign it’ do you allow them back in as well.”
Coleman said this is the first time Worth County Schools has used a system for electronic signing.
He said it is used in many school districts across Georgia.
“The computer records, the records of what the transactions on the system do not show, do not show that he sent it in,” Coleman said.
WALB emailed school board members for comment on the lawsuit. However, it’s possible they haven’t seen the details of the lawsuit.
The Worth County Sheriff’s Office would serve them and Settle the documents.
The sheriff’s office said, as of noon Thursday, they have not received documents on the lawsuit.
It can take around two weeks before paperwork is sent to the sheriff’s office.
Kannetha Clem, with the sheriff’s office, said once they receive the documents, they are served to the defendants within 24 hours.
[ Click here to read the full lawsuit. ]
