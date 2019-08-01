Westwood Wildcats are in a rebuilding mode for the 2019 season

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) -It's a rebuilding year for the Westwood Wildcats.
With eight returning seniors, they refuse to have another 2-9 season.
“I expect to end over .500 I mean I expect to win more than two games," said senior fullback Caleb Griner.
Heading into his first season as the Head Coach, Earl Ford, who was also the Wildcats’ Defensive Coordinator for years, told us they struggled on both sides of the ball last year.
“We struggled with being in the right place at the right time. So, there were times when we started out in poor alignment, we’ve got to do a better job of that," said Ford.
With just a few practices remaining before the regular season - the players know they have a lot of work ahead to be ready for their first game.
“We’re getting there but I wouldn’t say we’re there yet, we still have to build, but we’re gradually getting there," said senior wide receiver Slater Stringer.
The defense allowed 337 points last year.
To avoid that this season, they've restructured their defense.
“It works a lot better because it’s more simple and I think everybody is comprehending it better than what we ran last year," said Griner.
Sights for their 2019 season are set on their 2010 and 2011 seasons.
When the Wildcats won back-to-back region and state titles.
To get there again, Ford says they need to change their mindset.
“We need these guys to continually push themselves and raise by the bar and their expectations in their ownselves to get to that level. And we’re going to try and do that everyday," said Ford.
Ford told us how the players perform at practice will determine how successful they are this season.
They take the field against Pataula Charter on August 30.
