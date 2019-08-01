Valdosta man chased and held by citizens over cell phone

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A 30-year-old Valdosta man is behind bars, charged with robbery by sudden snatching, according to police.
Just after 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, officers from the Valdosta Police Department (VPD) responded to the 2500 block of North Patterson Street, in reference to a robbery by sudden snatching.
An officer saw Joshua Richardson fighting with South Georgia Medical Center staff. An investigation found that Richardson had approached a citizen at the hospital and snatched his cellphone, which was laying in his lap.
Another citizen chased Richardson until hospital staffers were able to stop him. Officers were able to detain Richardson and he was taken to Lowndes County Jail, where he is being held pending a charge of robbery by sudden snatching.
“We are thankful for the citizens and the hospital staff the intervened in this incident, to ensure that the offender was held accountable for his actions,” said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.