Sylvester city councilman under investigation by GBI

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - A Sylvester City Council member is being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), according to Nelly Miles, the GBI public relations director.
Miles told WALB that District Attorney Paul Bowden requested that GBI’s assistance investigating Councilman Larry Johnson and the City of Sylvester.
Johnson and the city are being investigated on allegations of theft and violation of oath of office, Miles said.
Johnson took a plea deal in 2012 to serve probation and pay a fine after he was charged with three counts of financial transaction card fraud, in connection to the theft of inmates’ personal information at the Worth County Jail.
In 2018, Sylvester Mayor Bill Yearta and the NAACP called for Johnson’s resignation after 24 years amid controversy with other city leaders. The group also argued that because Johnson is a convicted felon he should not be on the council.
This is a developing story and WALB will provide updates as details into this investigation come in.
