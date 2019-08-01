Sumter Co. Schools hold town hall meetings

SUMTER CO., Ga. (WALB) - Sumter County Schools are in the middle of hosting town hall educational meetings.
School leaders hope for a positive year ahead.
To do that, they’re discussing with parents, topics like family engagement, attendance and grade level retention.
“Make sure everyone is on the same playing field so each person can understand exactly what we’re working towards for this year and to find common ground so that we can all work together so that we can increase student achievement,” said Tracy Barber-Jones, the family and community engagement coordinator.
Classes start back Monday, August.
