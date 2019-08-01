Speeding gets Valdosta man arrested on drug, theft charges

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Just before 9 p.m. Wednesday night, a vehicle being driven by Jacolby Jackson, 27, was clocked speeding by Valdosta Police Department (VPD) patrol officers.
As they were conducting a traffic stop on the vehicle, officers said Jackson moved from the driver’s seat and got in the rear seat of the car.
Officers saw a handgun on the floorboard of the vehicle, and when they checked it out, they found that it had been reported stolen in June, police said.
Officers found marijuana and scales commonly used to weigh narcotics inside the vehicle. Jackson also had a bag containing MDMA (Ecstasy) on his person, which was found during the arrest.
Jackson was taken to Lowndes County Jail where he is being held on the following charges:
- Possession of MDMA
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of drug-related tools
- Theft by receiving stolen property (firearm)
- Several traffic violations
“I am proud of our officers staying observant through the traffic stop, to not only see Jackson switch places in the vehicle with a family member, but to also quickly observe a handgun which everyone in the vehicle had access to,” said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns.
