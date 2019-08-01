Remix: Crisp Co. Elementary goes back to school, heading down the ‘Old Dirt Road’

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Crisp County Elementary School, teachers and staff members are getting kids ready for this upcoming school year with catchy tunes and more.
Teachers, like Kayla Pflueger, explained how the school’s “Old Town Road” remix came about.
“Well, some friends and I were discussing and somebody brought up this popular song and said we can change the lyrics to taking it down to 24. That’s the street name. So we ran with it and we had a large collaboration, we came up with the lyrics to make it funny for the kids and parents. Hopefully they enjoyed it,” Pflueger said.
Many of the teachers that were part of the collaboration were all present, but the one who stood out the most was Natashia Davis, who wrote the rhymes.
“We enjoy teaching, we enjoy each other and we enjoy our children,” Davis said.
WALB asked Carla Googe, the school’s new principal, if a video like this has ever been created before and what can we look forward to in the future.
“No, actually this has become like a tradition in Crisp County. It started about five years ago. We used to do a chant at the opening faculty meeting, and one school, which was this school at that time, they did a video. And after that, all the other schools started following suit and now it is like a competition,” Principal Googe said.
School leaders also explained their overall goals for the new school year.
“Just for our children to have a great experience and for us to educated the whole child,” Principal Googe said. “I am just very blessed to be here at Crisp County Elementary school. I had heard wonderful things about the faculty and staff before I came into the doors and all the rumors that I heard are true. They’re awesome. They are just like a family.”
Crisp County Schools is hosting its open house Wednesday and Thursday nights.
