Quitman dogs need to be saved from being euthanized

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - Two dogs are in a need of donations to save them from being euthanized Friday.
2-year-old Miss Poppy and 7-year-old Walter are currently at the Quitman Animal Shelter.
Both need their forever home, but cannot be adopted directly from the shelter.
Chrissy Staron, a shelter volunteer, said this is because the shelter cannot provide legal adoption.
“We want them to find forever homes. We want them to be happy and live out their days. We don’t want to have to make these hard decisions. When a shelter becomes full, unfortunately, we have to be able to make room for others," said Staron.
Staron said they need you all to visit their Facebook page to pledge money and voice your willingness to adopt them. This way a rescue organization will notice them, save them and get them ready for fostering or adoption.
