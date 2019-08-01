Pet of the Week July 29-Aug. 2

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Meet Sky.
Sky is a two-year-old female Labrador retriever.
Sky has been at the shelter since October 2018, longer than any other dog there.
She is very friendly and is great with adults and children.
Sky loves playing fetch, although she hasn’t mastered giving the toy back. Sky is house broken but only likes to use the bathroom outside, so she would be great for someone who wants either inside or outside dog.
Sky needs to be the only dog in the house as she is an alpha female and does not play well with others.
Sky has been spayed, microchipped and has all her shots.
She is available for adoption at Sally Wetherbee Adoption Center.
For more information on adopting Sky, call (229) 299-4504
