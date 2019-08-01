A pair of track stars return home as All-Americans

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Sapphire Roughriders have been know for tearing it up on the track.
Well, two more track stars proved that fact once again.
After taking part at the track and field nationals in Sacramento, two more Roughriders returned home as All-Americans.
A total of 6 All-Americans titles is split between the two of them.
And with another year to go before college, the future looks bright.
“I have worked hard during the season but I know I have the little bit of slacking," said All-American 4x8, 400 meter hurdles, and 4x4 Camielle Milledge. "But at the same time I feel, I can go 59, I can go 58, I can run faster then those girls and harder then those girls.”
“I’m gunna work and train harder so I can improve," said All-American 4x8, open 800, and 4x4 Shamia Jones. "And I still have a lot to work on because this meet was a learning experience. But, I know that I have time to work on my craft and do better.”
Hopefully next year, they can help bring home another national title to South Georgia.
