Man returns from Afghanistan to surprise sons

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - One Coffee County family is whole again, after a soldier returned home from his seven month deployment, at a traffic stop unlike any other.
“We stopped them. We had told them that we had some thefts and all, matching the description," said Lt. Jerad Horton, Coffee County Deputy.
“Is this your car? Who’s car is this?" asked Horton.
With their grandmother in the car, Horton asked Latorik Wynn, Jr. and his younger brother, Jordan Wynn, for their I.D.
“The younger one—the whole time he was looking around like maybe there was a hidden camera somewhere. He knew something was up," said Horton.
He asked the entire group to step out of the car.
“He knew he didn’t do anything wrong. Pretty much gave me that ‘why’d you pull me over’ look," said Horton.
“You know he got to asking for my license and then he got to asking him for his. I was just like, ‘now hold on. What he got to do with it? I’m the one driving," said Latorik Jr.
“I was you know... going to jail—that would’ve been it for me," said Jordan.
“I didn’t know what was going on," said Latorik Jr.
After a grueling seven months, the time came for First Sergeant Latorik Wynn to finally see his sons.
“Oh, I been looking forward to this for the last two weeks now... surprising them, man," said Latorik.
“Man, it really got me. I wasn’t expecting this at all. This really surprised me for real," said Latorik Jr.
A surprise moment that the group said couldn’t have been any better.
“You can’t describe this moment. Once in a lifetime, you can’t describe these types of moment," said Latorik.
They said they don’t even care what they do next.
“Just spend time together. It really don’t even matter. Just as long as I spend time with him, because it’s been too long. I’m just glad he finally here," said Latorik Jr.
They’re just happy to be together.
“If they’re happy, I’m happy," said Latorik.
The group said they’re thankful to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office for their help.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.