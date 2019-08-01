Looking for a few good troopers: GSP having first recruitment event in Valdosta

Valdosta, Ga. (WALB) - If you’ve been looking for the opportunity to make a difference, the Georgia State Patrol will have a recruitment fair Saturday.
It’s the first time they’ll have it at Valdosta Mall. The recruitment event will give people the chance to make a difference in the state.
Trooper 1st Class Hawk Parrish shared some benefits about accepting the job.
“Competitive salary, trooper school is eight months long, it is long," Hawk said. “You are paid during that time and the salary is good while you are there.”
Parrish also told WALB what the event will feature.
“We are bringing out all the toys, we are going to bring the helicopters, motorcycles and swat teams," Parrish said. “We are going to have a lot of different people out to talk to people about a career in law enforcement."
If you are interested in joining, contact Parrish at (404) 710-1120 or email cparrish@gsp.net.
