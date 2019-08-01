Flint River Municipal Golf Course has good year after upgrades

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Recreation and Parks Department is looking to host statewide golf tournaments in the city.
They’ve invested time and money into the Flint River Municipal Golf Course this past year to do so.
Director Joel Holmes said one of their biggest accomplishments has been the work they’ve done with the Flint River Municipal Golf Course.
The department renovated the clubhouse at the city-owned golf course. They were then able to host 107 venue rentals this past year.
They also gained 25 new members and over 16,080 rounds of golf were played.
Holmes said activity like this helps them attract tournaments to host at the course, which then brings in revenue for the city.
“We hosted the CrimeSTOPPERS Tournament, one you’re probably familiar with. It’s the first time they’ve had it at the Flint River, they moved to us this year. So we were proud to gain that tournament. Also, we’re in the new fiscal year now, but we just hosted last week the Georgia Recreation and Parks State Golf Tournament,” said Holmes.
Holmes said they’ve also put the golf course on social media, like Instagram.
Something he said makes the course more modern and it’s helped them to connect with people all over the region and in places in Alabama and Florida.
Holmes said they’re working to bring new sports tournaments here to Albany, trying to bring in that extra revenue. One they’re currently working on is the SIAC Golf Tournament for this upcoming year.
