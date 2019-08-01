Dougherty Co. parents say baseball fields in the area aren’t fit for tournaments

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some Dougherty County parents said the baseball fields in the community are not fit for their kids to play on.
But the Albany Recreation and Parks Director Joel Holmes said they have a stadium that has been host to state-wide baseball and softball tournaments.
Some Dougherty County parents are worried there aren’t enough places for their kids to play.
Every parent may want to see their kid hit a home run, some are concerned the baseball fields in Dougherty County aren’t fit for any grand slams.
“We only got two baseball fields that we’re using and that’s at Gillespie and over by the mall,” said concerned resident Kenneth Florence.
Florence asked county commissioners why there isn’t a field that could host tournaments. He said he has to go out of state for championship games more often than he would like.
“In my day, when I was coaching, all of the fields were used. And a lot of kids were out, using their energy playing ball and now that’s not happening,” said Florence.
Holmes said with the renovations they’ve done to certain fields throughout the city, like the Paul Eames Sports Complex, there are plenty of places to take a seat on the bleachers and watch your kids play.
“The field had been in disrepair. We’ve done lighting upgrades, you know, stadium seats out there, a tremendous amount of work on the field,” said Holmes.
Holmes said they’ve even hosted SIAC baseball and softball tournaments at the stadium the past two years.
“We have nine fields, so if there’s any tournament that needs to come, we can absolutely host any tournament that wants to come,” said Holmes.
Florence said he may not be convinced until they can bring more championship games to the city, or repair more fields throughout the area.
“It seems like everyone is trying to fix things, but nothing is happening,” Florence said.
Holmes said the city will host the SIAC baseball and softball tournaments here this year, as well.
The county’s recreation committee will meet to discuss ideas about how to repair more fields. They’ll bring their findings back to commissioners.
