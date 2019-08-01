Chances of rain the next 7 days

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Showers and thunderstorms got an early start Thursday. Most of the activity has ended however rain and thunderstorms over SE Alabama are moving into our western counties.
This wet weather pattern continues tomorrow into early next week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely each afternoon and evening the next 7 days. Although temperatures relax a tad as highs drop into the low 90s the humidity remains high. Nights stay warm with lows low 70s and muggy.
