BPS: Bomb threat called in; GBI robot used to detonate suspected bomb

By Whitney Argenbright | August 1, 2019 at 2:41 PM EDT - Updated August 1 at 2:47 PM

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A bomb threat was called in around 1 p.m. in Bainbridge, according to Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS).

A package in a standard blue mail receptacle outside of the courthouse on Water and West streets was suspicious.

Businesses a block in each direction from the courthouse were evacuated, according to BPS.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation used a robot to detonate the suspected bomb in a controlled environment.

2:10pm UPDATE - A GBI REMOTEC Robot is being used to retrieve the suspicious package from the mailbox.

Posted by Bainbridge Public Safety on Thursday, August 1, 2019

At this time, officials said they do not know if it was an actual bomb but tests will be done to determine if it was a bomb or not.

UPDATE 2:30pm - The suspicious package has been detonated within a controlled environment by the GBI. They will now analyze the package to determine its contents. Downtown is being reopened to pedestrians and traffic except at the corner of Water and West Streets.

Posted by Bainbridge Public Safety on Thursday, August 1, 2019

No one was injured.

