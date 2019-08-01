BPS: Bomb threat called in; GBI robot used to detonate suspected bomb

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A bomb threat was called in around 1 p.m. in Bainbridge, according to Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS).
A package in a standard blue mail receptacle outside of the courthouse on Water and West streets was suspicious.
Businesses a block in each direction from the courthouse were evacuated, according to BPS.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation used a robot to detonate the suspected bomb in a controlled environment.
At this time, officials said they do not know if it was an actual bomb but tests will be done to determine if it was a bomb or not.
No one was injured.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.