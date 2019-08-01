2 arrests made in Americus armed robberies

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Americus Police Department announced Thursday that two suspects were arrested, and an arrest warrant has been taken for a third person for armed robberies of two businesses.
Jacoby Jamale Pride, 18, of Knollwood Drive in Americus, has been charged with armed robbery for the July 27 robbery of Little Caesar’s Pizza.
Jacory Devontae Peters, of Pine Street in Americus, has been charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony for the July 30 armed robbery of the Flash Foods on Crawford Street.
Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Tykell Dewon Farrior for the robbery of both of these businesses.
A reward is being offered for information that leads to Farrior’s arrest.
Anyone with information on Farrior’s whereabouts is asked to call the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677 or (229) 937-9011 after hours.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.