Albany businesses lend a helping hand to Northside Elementary School students

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two Albany businesses stepped up to make sure Northside Elementary students had the tools they need to succeed.
Adams, Jordan and Herrington law group participated in Northside Elementary’s open house Wednesday evening.
The group purchased 400 composition books, uniforms and other supplies to donate to the school.
A representative from the law groups said their efforts don’t stop here.
“And this is not a one time thing. We are going to partner with them throughout the school year and be there for them and hopefully, you know, provide some resources for the school for the students and help them be successful,” said Virgil Adams, the senior partner at Adams, Jordan and Herrington Law Group.
Another business contributed to open house.
Yaz Johnson photography donated $50 gift cards to parents for school supplies.
